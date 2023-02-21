ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11542 visitors online
News War
14 034 66

Consequences of shelling of Kherson by Russian occupiers: At least 6 dead are known. PHOTOS

Russian invaders fired at a public transport stop in Kherson.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne Kherson.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, the press officer of Kherson's defense commandant's office, said that at least six people are currently known to have died as a result of shelling by Russian troops at a public transport stop in Kherson.

The network also publishes the consequences of the shelling.

Read more: Enemy is shelling Kherson from "Hrad", - RMA

Consequences of shelling of Kherson by Russian occupiers: At least 6 dead are known 01
Consequences of shelling of Kherson by Russian occupiers: At least 6 dead are known 02
Consequences of shelling of Kherson by Russian occupiers: At least 6 dead are known 03
Consequences of shelling of Kherson by Russian occupiers: At least 6 dead are known 04
Consequences of shelling of Kherson by Russian occupiers: At least 6 dead are known 05
Consequences of shelling of Kherson by Russian occupiers: At least 6 dead are known 06
Consequences of shelling of Kherson by Russian occupiers: At least 6 dead are known 07

Author: 

shoot out (13250) Kherson (1145)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 