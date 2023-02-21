Consequences of shelling of Kherson by Russian occupiers: At least 6 dead are known. PHOTOS
Russian invaders fired at a public transport stop in Kherson.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne Kherson.
Dmytro Pletenchuk, the press officer of Kherson's defense commandant's office, said that at least six people are currently known to have died as a result of shelling by Russian troops at a public transport stop in Kherson.
The network also publishes the consequences of the shelling.
