Currently, we know of 5 dead and 16 wounded as result of shelling of Kherson (updated)

The Russian invaders shelled Kherson and Ochakiv with multiple rocket launchers.

Colonel Vladyslav Nazarov of the Operational Command "South" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Just during the bloody dictator Putin's speech about ``We are not at war with the people of Ukraine,'' rioters shot peaceful Kherson and Ochakiv with rocket launchers. In Kherson, the enemy hit residential areas, critical infrastructure facilities, a kindergarten, a hospital, and private garages and cars.

Several buildings were significantly damaged, in multi-apartment buildings, several apartments caught fire as a result of a direct hit. A local market and a public transport stop were fired upon. Just in the middle of the street, in their own homes and at their workplaces, peaceful residents of Kherson were injured and died. At the moment, it is known about 6 dead and 12 wounded. The data is being verified," the message reads.

See more: Consequences of shelling of Kherson by Russian occupiers: At least 6 dead are known. PHOTOS

"In Ochakov, the occupiers continued shelling the port infrastructure, one civilian was injured. The scale of the destruction is being clarified," he added.

The Kherson City Council reported that it is currently known that 21 people in Kherson were injured by shelling by the Russian army this afternoon.

"5 people died, 16 are in the city's hospitals. They are being helped," the report says.