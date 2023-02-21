Stoltenberg on decision of Russian Federation regarding strategic offensive weapons: Architecture of control has been destroyed

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on Russia to reconsider its decision to suspend its participation in the treaty with the United States on strategic offensive weapons.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Euro Integration.

"I regret today's decision by Russia to suspend its participation in the New START treaty," Stoltenberg said.

He reminded that in recent years, Russia has violated key agreements on arms control.

"With today's decision on the START treaty, the entire architecture of arms control has been destroyed. I strongly urge Russia to reconsider its decision and respect the existing agreements," Stoltenberg emphasized.

It will be recalled that today Putin announced that Russia is suspending participation in the treaty on strategic offensive weapons.