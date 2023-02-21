Biden’s visit to Kyiv is harbinger of more direct confrontation with Putin, - NYT

US President Joe Biden’s visit to Kyiv symbolizes Russia’s failed attempt to seize the Ukrainian capital.

The authors of the article note that the war in Ukraine will decide whether the global order created by the West can actually withstand the new challenges posed by Moscow and Beijing.

"But more and more it is turning into a competition between two aging Cold War warriors, one of whom is 70 years old and the other has just turned 80. They have been circling each other for years, and now they are participating in everything except direct combat," the publication writes.

The authors note that in his speech, Putin will declare "the protection of Russia from capture by NATO forces" and present his war as a battle for the return of "Russian historical lands."

Biden in Poland will announce what he already said in Kyiv on Monday. In the battle between democracy and autocracy, the former won during the first year of the war, which promises to drag on for a long time.

"The secretive nature of the visit to Kyiv and the completely different views on the world expressed in the speeches will emphasize how much the battle between these two men resembles exactly what Biden, according to him, wanted to avoid: a repeat of the worst days of the Cold War," writes New York Times, adding that the parallel is still not exact.

The newspaper notes that Biden has separate disputes with Chinese leader Xi Jinping over intelligence, technology, the buildup of Chinese military forces, and Taiwan. But his conflict with Putin is a more direct, deep and personal confrontation between superpower leaders since the days of John F. Kennedy and Nikita Khrushchev. Although even during the Caribbean crisis of 1962, the leaders of the USA and the USSR corresponded and looked for a way out. Eventually, they found him.

21 months ago in Geneva, when the only meeting between Biden and Putin took place since the beginning of the work of the American president. Putin praised Biden as a "very balanced professional," calling him also "very experienced." Biden also played on Putin's egoism, calling the USA and Russia "two great powers", the publication writes.

Biden and Putin spoke several times via video link. The last time this happened was on February 12, 2022. Then the American president warned that if Putin "pulls the trigger" and orders his troops near the border of Ukraine to invade, "Russia will quickly pay a heavy price." A Biden aide who witnessed the conversation said Putin "shrugged it off like we've heard it before" and denied he was planning military action.

Since then, the leaders of the United States and Russia have not spoken. And all the negotiations that were launched after Geneva were stopped.

"And despite all the positive impressions of Biden's visit to Kyiv on Monday, Zelenskyi hardly decided that the American president is rushing at the right pace. Biden is still concerned that the transfer of F-16 fighter jets and long-range missiles, which Zelenskyi is asking for, could provoke a wider and more direct conflict with Russia. Because such weapons can reach deep into Russian territory. And this can push Putin to renew his threats to use tactical nuclear weapons," the authors of the material note.

The journalists also note that Biden's visit is unlikely to have influenced Putin's speech, which was written long before the American president's unexpected trip.