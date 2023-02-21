Knesset deputies at meeting with Zelensky: Israel should significantly intensify its support for Ukraine and do much more than it has done so far

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Israeli parliamentarians Yuliy Edelstein and Zeev Elkin.

Ambassador Mikhail Brodsky announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"Meeting of Volodymyr Zelensky with Yuliy Edelshtein and Zeev Elkin. Israel and Ukraine will maintain close relations based on common values and mutual interests," the message reads.

The embassy released a joint statement by Knesset members Edelnshtein and Elkin.

"Since the first day of the war, Israel has condemned Russian aggression in Ukraine and consistently votes in support of Ukraine at the UN and does not recognize the Russian annexation of Ukrainian territories. Israel has provided and will continue to provide extensive humanitarian aid to Ukraine, but in our opinion, this is not enough. Israel should significantly intensify its support "Ukraine can and should do much more than it has done so far. We must stop being cautious and take an unequivocal proactive stance in accordance with basic moral values, as is expected of a country in the free Western world," the statement said.

They emphasized that Israel should help Ukraine in all areas in which Israeli technologies, including military ones, can help protect the civilian population and its freedom and independence.

"We support practical cooperation between Israel and Ukraine in the field of anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense. As well as in areas of defense cooperation," the deputies added.

They noted that the Russian-Iranian military-political rapprochement threatens the security of not only Ukraine, but also Israel.

"In the fight against Iran and its participation in supporting terror against the civilian population and the threat emanating from it, you and I are also on the same side of the barricade, and we must do everything together so that the world community joins this fight and proves to Iran with uncompromising steps, that supporting terror will cost him dearly," the Israeli parliamentarians added.