Kuleba about China’s "peace plan": We need to know all details. We are waiting for document to study

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shared with him the key positions of the "peace plan", which will be studied in detail by the Ukrainian side after receiving the full text.

Kuleba said this at a joint press conference with EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Yes, we had a meeting with China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, he shared with me the key points of China's 'peace plan'. We look forward to receiving the text, as this is not a place where you can jump to conclusions just by hearing what the plan is about. We need to find out all the details. As soon as we receive the document, we will carefully study it and draw conclusions," Kuleba said.

At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized that the peace formula initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky remains the main priority.

Kuleba also noted that all actions of China in the context of Russian aggression against Ukraine should be aimed at protecting the principle of territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Earlier on Monday, Bloomberg, citing unnamed European officials, reported that China's plan for a peaceful resolution of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine includes calls for a ceasefire and the supply of arms to Ukraine.

Read more: Future of Ukraine is in Euro-Atlantic family, - Stoltenberg

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Wang Yi noted that China does not want the "crisis" in Ukraine to continue. "We don't want to add fuel to the fire and we don't want to have any benefits from the crisis. We want to contribute to finding peace, we are on the side of peace and dialogue," he added, recalling the proposal of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, made on the second day after the full-scale invasion, so that Ukraine and the Russian Federation would sit down and discuss ways to resolve the "crisis".

Answering questions, he confirmed the relevance of the proposals made by Xi Jinping that territorial integrity and the principles of the UN Charter should be respected, nuclear war should not start and cannot be won, and nuclear power plants should not be under attack, and chemical and biological weapons should not be used under any circumstances.

Wang Yi stressed that there is no reason for China to abandon the peaceful path, because "increasing power means developing in a peaceful way."