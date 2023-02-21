Russian Federation did not give any guarantees regarding Biden’s trip to Kyiv, - Sullivan

The Russian Federation was warned about President Biden’s visit to Kyiv, but the Russian side did not provide any security guarantees.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Financial Times, this was stated by US national security advisor Jake Sullivan.

"They only confirmed receipt of the message. There was no exchange. It was just a message and confirmation of receipt, no guarantees (security. - ed.)," he noted.

According to Sullivan, Russia was farted only so that they would not be surprised by the increased security measures, providing details of Biden's schedule.

