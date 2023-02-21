Russian Federation did not give any guarantees regarding Biden’s trip to Kyiv, - Sullivan
The Russian Federation was warned about President Biden’s visit to Kyiv, but the Russian side did not provide any security guarantees.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Financial Times, this was stated by US national security advisor Jake Sullivan.
"They only confirmed receipt of the message. There was no exchange. It was just a message and confirmation of receipt, no guarantees (security. - ed.)," he noted.
According to Sullivan, Russia was farted only so that they would not be surprised by the increased security measures, providing details of Biden's schedule.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password