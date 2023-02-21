There will be no attack by hundreds of planes, air defense is reinforced with modern western complexes, - Air Force

There will be no mass attack by Russian aircraft on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian air defense is reinforced with modern Western complexes.

Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said this during the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"Many experts are talking about hundreds of planes, hordes. Well, that won't happen. No one fights like that, it's not the Second World War," he said.

According to Ihnat, 40 Russian monuments are located at different distances from the border with Ukraine.

"The group that was there at the beginning of the aggression remains in approximately the same number, the occupiers supplement the lost equipment. Therefore, to say that there will be a mass attack on Kyiv with hundreds of planes is simply from another opera, it will not happen," he added Air Force spokesman.

Ignat emphasized that Ukrainian air defense is strengthened by modern Western systems.