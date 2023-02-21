Today, Putin made it clear that he is preparing for even bigger war - Stoltenberg

In his message to the Federal Assembly, Putin made it clear that he was preparing for an even bigger war with Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"After a year, we don't see any signs that President Putin is preparing for peace - on the contrary. Today he made it clear that he is preparing for an even bigger war. Russia is launching new offensives, mobilizing more troops, and contacting North Korea and Iran," he explained. he.

The NATO Secretary General reminded that the Alliance and partners provide support to Ukraine and supply heavy modern weapons, "constantly consulting with Ukraine what they need."

"But NATO also has another task - to prevent this war from going beyond the borders of Ukraine. Therefore, on the morning of the invasion, we activated our defense plans and increased the number of units in the eastern part of the Alliance, sending a very clear message to Moscow that NATO is there and will protect everyone centimeter of NATO territory. And an attack on one will be an attack on the entire alliance. We will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary, and we will continue to provide reliable deterrence and defense of the entire NATO territory," Stoltenberg added.