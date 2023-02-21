Cabinet of Ministers appointed Deynega and Shevchenko as deputy ministers of defense
Vitaly Deynega and Andriy Shevchenko have been appointed Deputy Ministers of Defense of Ukraine.
As Censor.NET informs, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced this on Telegram channel.
"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed:
- Deynega Vitaly Olegovych as Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization;
- Andriy Vitaliyovych Shevchenko as Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for European Integration," the message reads.
