Russia has several scenarios for destabilizing situation in Moldova, one of them is capture of airport in Chisinau, - Prime Minister Rechan

The Prime Minister of Moldova Dorin Rechan confirmed the words of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky that the Russian Federation plans to seize the airport in Chisinau in order to transfer the military to his state.

As Moldova1 reports, during a visit to Faleshta, Rechan was asked about Zelensky's recent statement that the Russian Federation could use the airport in Chisinau to prepare a coup d'état in the republic, Censor.NET informs with reference to NewsMaker.

"There are several destabilization scenarios. They include several elements, including the ones you mentioned when quoting President Zelensky," Rechan said.

However, he assured that the Moldovan authorities are ready to face such challenges.

"I will emphasize once again: our goal is to ensure peace and stability in the country, in particular with regard to the Transnistrian region. Moldova advocates a peaceful settlement of the Transnistrian conflict, and we must agree on our goals regarding peace and security," the prime minister added.

It will be recalled that the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, said that Russia plans to carry out a coup d'état in Moldova with the help of opposition protests and with the involvement of persons with military training, citizens of Russia, Belarus, Serbia and Montenegro. The Russian Federation plans to attack government buildings and change the government in the republic.

It was also reported that Prime Minister of Moldova Dorin Rechan said that Transnistria should be demilitarized and Russian troops should leave.

For his part, the press secretary of the Kremlin, Dmytro Peskov, recommended the Moldovan authorities to be careful with their assessment of Transnistria.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with Die Welt indicated that Ukraine has information that Russia wants to take advantage of the moment and change the leadership of Moldova. He added that the Russian Federation had been planning this for a long time. But Moldova and the Russian Federation do not have a common border, and they could transfer their troops only to the airport in Chisinau.