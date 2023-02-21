US will conduct lot of work with allies after meeting between Biden and Zelensky, - White House

After the talks in Kyiv between Presidents Biden and Zelensky, the United States aims to implement a large volume of work with allies and partners to support Ukraine in its resistance to Russian aggression.

This was stated by White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"He (Biden. - Ed.) had the opportunity yesterday to hold a deep, detailed conversation with President Zelensky about every aspect of the conflict. And as a result, a lot of further work will be done, including in close consultation with our allies and partners," - he noted.

According to Sullivan, Biden will use this opportunity already on Tuesday during a meeting with the President of Poland Duda and his team.

Read more: Russia has several scenarios for destabilizing situation in Moldova, one of them is capture of airport in Chisinau, - Prime Minister Rechan

The US president intends to discuss the "continuation of work within the framework of a larger coalition of countries that seek to support Ukraine with military, economic, humanitarian aid and other forms of support," he added.

At the same time, Sullivan specified that the topics of the talks between Presidents Biden and Duda will also include "all aspects" of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.