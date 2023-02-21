China does not provide weapons to Russia, but asks why West helps Armed Forces with weapons - Borrell

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, spoke about his conversation with Wang Yi, the head of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, in which he assured that the PRC would not supply weapons to Russia, but reprimanded that the West was arming Ukraine in the meantime.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net.

Borrell said he has a "good personal relationship" with Wang Yi and they had a frank conversation in Munich.

"He clearly told me that China cannot provide weapons to countries that are at war. They do not provide weapons to Russia. That is what he told me, emphasizing that this is a principle of China's foreign policy," he said.

Read more: US will conduct lot of work with allies after meeting between Biden and Zelensky, - White House

According to him, the Chinese diplomat also said: "Why are you asking me about this when you are helping Ukraine with weapons?"

In response, the head of the European diplomacy explained to his Chinese colleague the difference between arming the Russian Federation and helping Ukraine, when Europe and the whole world are in danger due to Russian aggression.

"Of course, we have to be vigilant. But as far as I know, there is no evidence (that China is supplying Russia with weapons. - Ed.)," Borrell said.