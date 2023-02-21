Enemy is trying to launch offensive in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on February 21, 2023.

In the evening summation, it is noted: "The Russian Federation does not stop destroying the critical infrastructure of our country, continues to strike, shell civilian objects and houses of the civilian population with artillery.

During the day, the enemy launched more than 30 attacks from rocket salvo systems, in particular on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Kherson. There are victims among the civilian population. The threat of further Russian air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high. The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy were detected in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions. More than 20 districts of settlements of the Sumy region, Chernihiv region, and Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy shelling. Among them are Strelecha, Morokhovets, Starytsa, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Volohivka, Budarky, Bolohivka and Kolodiazne.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy shelled the settlements of Dvorichna, Hrianikyvka, Kotliarivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Ivanivka, Nevske, Chervonopivka, Dibrova, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Fedorivka in the Donetsk region.

18 settlements were shelled in the direction of Bakhmut. In particular, Rozdolivka, Vesele, Bakhmut, Stupochki, Klishchiivka, Ozarianivka and Toretsk of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Bohoiavlenka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Prechystivka, and Vuhledar.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Novosilka, Vremivka, and Novopil of the Donetsk region and Olhivske, Huliaipole, Malynivka, Mahdalinivka, Pavlivka, Kamianske, Orihiv, Mala Tokmachka - Zaporizhzhia were damaged by fire.

In the Kherson direction, the suburbs and the city of Kherson, as well as the districts of 14 settlements, including Mylove, Tomarine, Shlyakhove, Beryslav, Mykolaivka, Vesele, Antonivka, and Veletenske, were affected by enemy artillery fire.

In connection with the high level of desertion from the ranks of the Russian occupation forces, since February 20 of this year, mass roundups have been conducted in the Chaplynka district of the Kherson region. Special attention is paid to abandoned cottages and houses.

Since the beginning of 2023, the criminogenic situation has significantly worsened in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, in particular, in the city of Sevastopol. The reason was the appearance of ex-prisoners who fought in the so-called "Wagner" military unit and were amnestied after the end of the contract. In case of detention for committed crimes, they are not sent to correctional institutions, but back to the front line.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine made 4 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers.