Xi Jinping plans to visit Moscow in coming months, - Wall Street Journal

According to The Wall Street Journal, Chinese leader Xi Jinping plans to visit Moscow in the coming months. The meeting with Vladimir Putin should become part of the impetus for multilateral peace talks.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to channel 24.

The western media claim that Beijing wants to play a more active role in ending the Russian-Ukrainian war. A meeting with Putin will allow China to repeat its calls not to use nuclear weapons.

However, in the West, such a Chinese diplomatic initiative, which was first announced at the Munich Security Conference by Wang Yi, the head of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, was received with skepticism. The chosen date for the start of the Chinese peace initiative was also criticized. According to Wang Yi, China plans to launch it on the anniversary of the full-scale war, February 24.

As the media reported, with such a choice of dates, Xi Jinping "could visit Russia in April or early May, when Russia celebrates its victory over Germany in World War II." After all, it was the Nazis in the Kremlin who compared the legitimate government of Ukraine and argued that this was the beginning of a full-scale war.

Read more: China does not provide weapons to Russia, but asks why West helps Armed Forces with weapons - Borrell

Another reason is the international relations between China and Russia.

The WSJ noted that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with Wang Yi and heard key elements of China's plan. He said that Kyiv is waiting for the full text before drawing conclusions, but noted that the principle of territorial integrity should be the cornerstone.

"Because if any country helps Russia to destroy the territorial integrity of Ukraine, then the principle is violated. And the message is clear: any other country can do it in any other specific situation on the world map," Kuleba said.