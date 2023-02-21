Biden addressed citizens of Russian Federation: USA is not going to attack Russia

During his speech in Warsaw, US President Joe Biden addressed the Russians and assured that the US has no intention of attacking or destroying the Russian Federation. According to him, the USA and Europe have never threatened Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to UP.

"I would like to address the citizens of Russia. The United States does not want to destroy Russia, it is not going to attack Russia.

Millions of Russian citizens want to live in peace with their neighbors. They were never enemies. This is a tragedy. President Putin chose war and how long the war lasts is his choice. He can stop the war.

If the Russian Federation stops the attack and withdraws from Ukraine, the war will end. If Ukraine stops, it will be the end of Ukraine. I am sure that Ukraine can stand up for itself," Biden said.

