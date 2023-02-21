Public Council under Ministry of Defense calls on authorities to take effective steps to overcome corruption, because its negative influence is "compensated with blood of defenders"

The leadership of Ukraine should take effective measures to improve the organizational prerequisites for preventing corruption and abuses in the military sphere, separate business from the army, and limit informal influences on management decision-making.

This is stated in an open appeal of the Public Council under the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which was made public on Facebook by one of the members of the body, Viktor Kivlyuk, Censor.NET reports.

Here is the text in full:

"The Public Council under the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (hereinafter referred to as the Public Council), responding to the latest announcements of suspicions of corruption, considered at a meeting on February 16, 2023, with the participation of representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the issue of "The state of compliance with the requirements of the legislation and normative legal acts of Ukraine on issues of internal control, audit and prevention of manifestations of corruption in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine" states the following.

Objectively, since 2014, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (hereinafter referred to as the Ministry of Defense) has carried out significant work on bringing the risk management system in logistics and defense procurement to NATO standards.

However, despite the legal, political, and administrative measures taken by state authorities, corruption scandals related to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine continue, the main cause of which is personnel miscalculations in appointing to responsible positions persons with a low level of integrity and professionalism, often lobbyists business and criminal structures, corrupted by the lack of personal responsibility and its irreversibility for the state of affairs in the sphere of responsibility.

The Public Council is convinced that corruption is a social phenomenon that erodes the foundations of statehood, morality, undermines motivation for socially useful activities, authority and respect for Ukraine and Ukrainians of international partners.

But despite its harmful influence, despite and despite these scandals, the Ukrainian people's motivation for victory does not fade, and its negative influence on Ukraine's international authority is, unfortunately, compensated by the blood of its defenders. Ukraine is paying a high price for tolerance of corruption.

Therefore, the Public Council calls on the military-political leadership of Ukraine, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine to strengthen work on eliminating the legal and regulatory prerequisites for corruption. We insist on the need to eliminate disagreements and different interpretations of legal norms that regulate certain aspects of the life of the troops. Excessive detailing of life processes remains a significant corruption-inducing factor, therefore it is extremely necessary to relieve regulatory and legal acts of burdensome unprincipled prescriptions.

The Public Council calls for effective measures to be taken to improve the organizational prerequisites for preventing corruption and abuses in the military sphere, to separate business from the army, and to limit informal influences on management decision-making. The subject of principled and uncompromising struggle should be bribery, illegal fines, extortion in military units and units.

We consider further improvement of the informational component of the anti-corruption fight, direct and frank communications with civil society, filling them with appropriate meanings, protection of confidential information to be an important factor in overcoming corruption and minimizing corruption-related risks.

At a time when the whole country is tightening its belts and giving its last on the altar of victory, we believe that corruption is an extremely immoral phenomenon and should receive an immediate legal response and a sharp negative public assessment. Corruption as a phenomenon must be overcome by the joint efforts of the military leadership and civil society, and the members of the People's Council under the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine are ready to participate in this activity in any of its forms."

It will be reminded, on January 21, the mass media reported that the Ministry of Defense can purchase food for the military at 2-3 times inflated prices.

In response, the department stated: "The media information about the procurement of food for the military is a deception and manipulation. We are preparing materials for the Security Service of Ukraine." Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov denies information about the purchase of products at inflated prices. According to him, there was a technical error in the document released to the mass media - the supplier indicated the price not for a dozen, but for a kilogram of eggs.

The food service provider of the Ministry of Defense denied accusations of overcharging and invited members of the defense committee to the production.

The scandal was discussed at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence. Reznikov was left in office.

The inspection of the Ministry of Defense is carried out by the state audit service.

NABU and SAPO are investigating information regarding purchases within the framework of criminal proceedings, which were initiated even before the publication of the journalistic investigation.