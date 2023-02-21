Biden: No one should turn away from war crimes committed by Russians in Ukraine

In his speech in Warsaw, US President noted that no one should turn away from crimes committed by Russian war criminals in Ukraine.

That is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to broadcast of the American leader's speech in Warsaw.

Speaking about Russian aggression, Biden said: "The extreme brutality of Russian troops and mercenaries. They committed crimes without shame or remorse. They caused death and destruction to the population. They used violence as a weapon of war, stole Ukrainian children in an attempt to steal the future of Ukraine. They bombed railroad stations, maternity hospitals, schools, shelters.

No one. No one can turn away from the atrocities that Russia is committing against Ukrainians. It is disgusting. It's disgusting."

He continued: "But just as extraordinary has been the response of the Ukrainian people and the world. One year after the bombs started falling and Russian tanks invaded Ukraine, Ukraine is still independent and free.

From Kherson to Kharkiv, Ukrainian soldiers have won their territory. Over more than 50% of the Ukrainian territory that Russia held last year, the yellow and blue flag of Ukraine is once again proudly flying. President Zelenskyy is still the leader of a democratic government that represents the will of the Ukrainian people."

