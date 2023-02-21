Italy to provide Ukraine with three air defense systems: SAMP-T air defense systems, Skyguard and Spike systems

Italy’s sixth military aid package for Ukraine, in addition to SAMP-T, will also include Skyguard and Spike systems.

As informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform, this was stated by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

"We have provided the sixth military assistance package to Ukraine, which is mainly focused on air defense to protect civilian infrastructure, because there is a cynical game being played to reduce civilian resistance, and this has to be addressed. We worked hard on this together with France to quickly combine our technologies. The SAMP-T is very important, but the new aid package also includes other air defense systems, such as Skyguard and Spike. Today, the strategic goal is to protect critical infrastructure," Meloni said.

She added that Italy will also help Ukraine with demining.

Read more: Russian Federation is launching balloons to wear down Ukrainian air defense forces - British intelligence

Meloni also informed that generators were handed over today to support the civilian population.

Regarding the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine, the Italian Prime Minister noted that when it comes to a country that has been aggressed against, all weapons supplied to it are defensive and intended for protection.

"At this stage, our partners and I are focusing on air defense," Meloni emphasized.

President Zelenskyy, in turn, noted that Italy provides Ukraine with a "powerful package".

Read more: Italian Prime Minister Maloney arrived in Kyiv

"SAMP-T is a very serious technology, we have been working on it for a long time, and the personal leadership of Mrs. Prime Minister gave us the opportunity to receive these systems. In addition, Ukraine will receive two more important systems (air defense - ed.) to protect the lives of our people," the Head of State noted.