Russia promises not to build up nuclear arsenal after suspension of treaty with US

Russian Foreign Ministry blames United States for its decision to suspend Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, but assures that it is not going to increase its nuclear arsenal in this regard.

According to the statement, the suspension of START III was caused by "Washington's extreme hostility, the confrontation it is stirring up, and its openly declared course of malicious escalation of the conflict in and around Ukraine."

"There is every reason to state that the US policy is aimed at undermining Russia's national security, which directly contradicts the fundamental principles and understandings enshrined in the preamble of the START Agreement, on which the Agreement is based and without which it would not have been concluded," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

This, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry, means a "fundamental change in circumstances" compared to those under which the treaty was concluded, and thus "doing business with the United States and the West in general in the usual way no longer seems possible."

Separately, Russia speaks of what it considers to be repeated violations of START III by the United States and expresses indignation at the fact that last year it requested inspections at Russian nuclear facilities.

"At the same time, in order to maintain a sufficient degree of predictability and stability in the nuclear and missile sphere, Russia intends to adhere to a responsible approach and will continue to strictly observe the quantitative limits on START provided for by it within the life cycle of the Treaty," the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasizes.

It should be noted that Russia has decided to suspend its participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.