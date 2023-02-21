Supreme Court Chief Justice Knyazev accused Deputy Head of Prosecutor General’s Office Smyrnov of harming judicial reform. Smyrnov replied

Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Knyazev said that words of Deputy Head of Presidential Office Andriy Smirnov about the list of candidates for positions of members to High Council of Justice approved by the Ethics Council could have harmed judicial reform in Ukraine. Smirnov replied that quality of candidates was questioned not only by him, but also by anti-corruption organizations.

Head of the Supreme Court was referring to Smirnov's comment of November 13 last year, where he said: "If the Ethics Council, chaired by a current Supreme Court judge, selects 16 people as candidates for the HCJ, 7 of whom are current judges of the same Supreme Court, and this is accepted by society, then everything is fine."

According to Knyazev, such statements were negatively perceived by the judicial community. Moreover, they could have caused the non-election of new HCJ members at the Congress of Judges.

"If our European integration task was to form the High Council of Justice, and one of the heads of the Office of the President actually criticizes the stages of the process that are included in the HCJ reform, this demotivates judges to participate in the Congress and elect new HCJ members," the Chief Justice said.

He added that as a result, this could have led to the failure to form the High Council of Justice and the failure to fulfill the second European integration requirement in the list of requirements sent by the European Commission. The head of the Supreme Court regarded such actions as "more destructive".

Knyazev pointed out that not all of the seven Supreme Court judges received the support of the Congress of Judges and became members of the HCJ. However, according to the Chief Justice, international partners have a decisive voice in the work of the Ethics Council.

"So what do such statements about the Ethics Council mean? Is the specialized deputy of the Prosecutor General's Office accusing our partners of what?" Knyazev summarized.

Smirnov's position

Andrii Smirnov replied to our commentary that the work of the Ethics Council has been criticized by anti-corruption organizations such as the Anti-Corruption Action Center or DEJURE. He only drew attention to the key points that may cause society to question the work of the Ethics Council, Smirnov said.

"It is very unfortunate to realize that we have different understandings of judicial reform and European integration. The reform is moving and will move even more actively. I would like to emphasize that the work of all advisory bodies, including the Ethics Council, should be based solely on trust in these bodies," he said.

The deputy head of the OP confirmed that he had made this comment on November 13, 2022, and "moreover, he told the ambassadors of the G7 who were interested in the results and effectiveness of the work of the Ethics Council."

"It is also noteworthy that after the decision of the Ethics Council on the HCJ candidates, the most active civil society organizations involved in the judicial reform expertise publicly questioned the quality of the candidates. But it is what it is. Self-improvement should not stop. In general, the congress of judges has ended and judges were able to elect 8 members of the HCJ," Smirnov summarized.

