Zelenskyy and Meloni discussed further cooperation in defense and signed a joint declaration. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed defense cooperation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and signed a joint declaration.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it is reported on Zelenskyy official Facebook page.

The statement reads: "Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, we have been receiving principled support from Italy at all levels, both defense support and political, humanitarian, and economic support.

Today, with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, we discussed cooperation in defense and security, as well as new sanctions against Russia. We talked about how Italy can contribute to the implementation of the peace initiative. We also touched upon Italy's participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine. Thank you for your principled support and for these talks."

Read more: Italian Prime Minister Maloney arrived in Kyiv

Read more: Italian Prime Minister Meloni meets with Duda and Morawiecki in Poland before her visit to Kyiv

Zelenskyy and Meloni also signed the "Joint Declaration of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the President of the Italian Council of Ministers Giorgia Meloni", which states: "

Recalling the unwavering support of the European Union and NATO for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, including its territorial waters, and fully supporting Ukraine's inherent right to self-defense and to choose its own security measures

Condemning the unprovoked aggression of the Russian Federation against the territory and citizens of Ukraine, as well as its annexation of territories in violation of the UN Charter,

Taking into account the Constitution of Ukraine, which defines the acquisition of full membership in the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as a strategic course of the state

Noting the development of broad bilateral relations between Ukraine and the Republic of Italy and the significant potential for further cooperation in all areas of common interest,

The President of Ukraine and the President of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Italy

Reaffirm their unwavering support for the principles of international law, the inviolability of borders and the right of each state to choose its own path and security mechanisms

Note their readiness to remain fully committed to the policy of non-recognition of the illegal annexation of the territories of Ukraine by Russia

Emphasize the importance of Ukraine's consistent efforts to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative and launch the humanitarian program "Grain from Ukraine" aimed at strengthening global food security. Ukraine highly appreciates the support of the Republic of Italy for the humanitarian program "Grain from Ukraine" and encourages further strengthening of the relevant support;

Welcome the historic decision of the leaders of the European Union adopted on June 23, 2022, to grant Ukraine the status of an EU candidate country. Ukraine highly appreciates Italy's continued support on its path to full membership in the EU;

Declare the following: The Republic of Italy will continue to contribute to strong and effective political and material support to Ukraine from the EU and Allies aimed at ensuring the ability of the Ukrainian state to effectively defend its territories on land, sea and air; Ukraine highly appreciates all the assistance provided by the Republic of Italy to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. Whenever possible, Italy will continue to provide strong military, technical, defense and humanitarian support to Ukraine; Ukraine and Italy reaffirm their commitment to strengthening joint efforts to ensure further progress towards the implementation of EU and NATO standards and Ukraine's integration into the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance; Renewing the Alliance's commitment to NATO's Open Door policy in line with NATO's Strategic Concept 2022 and the Madrid Summit Declaration, the Republic of Italy will support the revitalization of NATO's partnership with Ukraine;

Emphasize Ukraine's sovereign decision on the peace process and note its support for a global peace summit to be convened when conditions allow. The Republic of Italy expresses its gratitude for the Ukrainian formula for peace, first presented by President Zelenskyy at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali on November 15, 2022. Italy is committed to a just peace for Ukraine, based on the peace formula, and reaffirms its commitment to work actively with Ukraine on the ten-point peace plan;

The Republic of Italy expresses its readiness to play a key role in the reconstruction of Ukraine, inter alia through the inter-agency Donor Coordination Platform agreed between Ukraine, the Group of Seven, international financial institutions and other key partners, in particular through the significant and recognized experience of Italian companies in important sectors and cooperation to ensure a transparent, inclusive and reform-oriented process. We agree on the possibility of organizing an Italian-Ukrainian conference in Italy to discuss the nature of the support and cooperation we can develop in the context of reconstruction. Ukraine is ready to recognize the important role of Italy in the reconstruction and rapid recovery of the country;

Ukraine and the Italian Republic undertake to coordinate closely on these issues by intensifying bilateral consultations."

Watch more: Fate of rules-based world order is being decided in Ukraine right now - Zelenskyy. VIDEO