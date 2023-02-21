"Peace Formula" is a great starting point for finding ways to end war, - Meloni

President Zelenskyy’s "Peace Formula" is an excellent starting point for finding ways to end war and build a lasting and just peace for Ukraine and Europe.

This was stated by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"We are all working to find a solution to this conflict. I think we should take into account that Ukraine is making very important efforts in this direction - it has a ten-point formula for peace that it has presented to the international community. I think this is a great starting point to begin with. But it is important that the peace be lasting and fair for Ukraine and for Europe," Maloney said.

According to her, a real lasting peace can be achieved if the international community does not tolerate the possibility of invasion of sovereign states and attempts to change their borders. "So, in my opinion, the most important element should be respect for international law and the fact that no decisions can be made without Ukraine. I believe we must come to an agreement on these issues," the Italian Prime Minister said.

Commenting on the words of an Italian journalist that the Russian president is now reproaching Italy for helping Ukraine, while Russia helped Italy overcome the coronavirus pandemic, Maloney noted that the world was different during the coronavirus crisis.

"The world has changed since February 24, 2022, and not by our choice," she said.