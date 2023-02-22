Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 7 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, - General Staff

Yesterday, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 5 settlements in the Donetsk region and 2 - in the Luhansk region.

Thus, the three hundred and sixty-fourth day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

Last day, the enemy launched 59 attacks from rocket systems of salvo fire. As a result of the criminal actions of the Russian occupiers, civilian residential buildings were destroyed and damaged, and civilians were killed and wounded.

There is a great danger of further Russian air and missile attacks on the entire territory of Ukraine.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtar directions.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled attacks by invaders in the areas of the settlements of Kuzemivka and Dibrova in the Luhansk region and Fedorivka, Yahidne, Berkhivka, Bakhmut, and Kurdiumivka in the Donetsk region.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy were detected in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions. Areas of settlements of Bachivsk, Brusky, Pavlivka, Vorozhba, and Hrabovske of the Sumy region, as well as more than 20 areas of settlements in the Kharkiv region, were subjected to enemy shelling. Among them are Strilecha, Morokhovets, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Volohivka, Budarky, Bolohivka and Kolodiazne.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy shelled the areas of Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Kotliarivka, Kupiansk, and Berestove settlements of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Ivanivka, Nevske, Chervonopivka, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Fedorivka in the Donetsk region.

Areas of 21 settlements were shelled in the Bakhmut direction. In particular, these are Rozdolivka, Vesele, Bilohorivka, Berkhivka, Bakhmut, Stupochky, Klishchiivka, Ozarianivka, and Toretsk.

In the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy fired artillery at the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Bohoiavlenka, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Prechistivka, and Vuhledar.

In the Zaporizhzhya region, the areas of the settlements of Novosilka, Vremivka, and Novopil of the Donetsk region and Olhivske, Huliaypole, Malynyvka, Mahdalinivka, Pavlivka, Stepove, Kamianske, Novoandriivka, Orihiv, Charivne, Novodanilivka, and Mala Tokmachka of the Zaporizhia region were hit by fire.

In the Kherson direction, the city of Kherson was hit by fire from an anti-aircraft missile system. There are victims among the civilian population. Areas of 18 settlements were also hit by enemy artillery. Among them are Mykhailivka, Dudchany, Mylove, Tomarine, Shlyakhove, Beryslav, Mykolaivka, Kozatske, Vesele, Antonivka, and Veletenske.

In the temporarily captured part of the Kherson region, the enemy continues to forcibly passport the population. The Russian occupying forces, together with the police, have increased checks at checkpoints and are threatening to evict all citizens who do not receive a Russian passport from the beginning of March.

Over the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 8 strikes on areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers and 2 strikes on anti-aircraft missile complexes. Our units of rocket forces and artillery hit 2 areas where the enemy's manpower was concentrated.