The European Union has said that Russia must fulfill its obligations under the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (SATT) and allow the United States to conduct inspections of its nuclear arsenals, provided for in this treaty.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this is stated in the statement of the EU foreign policy service.

The agreement increases strategic stability and mutual trust between the two largest nuclear powers - the USA and the Russian Federation, noted in Brussels.

The statement emphasizes that the termination of the agreement or its expiration without a proper follow-up agreement "will undermine the architecture of European security and significantly reject arms control efforts, which does not correspond to the interests of any of the states participating in the SNO-3, nor any other country ".

The EU views the agreement as "the most important contribution to international and European security" and also calls on Moscow to fulfill its obligations under the treaty by facilitating inspections on Russian territory.

