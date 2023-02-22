ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6690 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
10 286 16

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 145,060 people (+620 per day), 3,334 tanks, 2,345 artillery systems, 6,569 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of February 22, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 145,060 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.02.23 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 145,060 (+620) people were eliminated,
  • tanks - 3334 (+8) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 6569 (+7) units,
  • artillery systems - 2345 (+7) units,
  • MLRS - 471 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment - 243 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 299 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 287 (+0) units,
  • UAV of operational-tactical level - 2026 (+3),
  • cruise missiles - 873 (+0),
  • warships/boats - 18 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5212 (+2) units,
  • special equipment - 226 (+0).

See more: Paratroopers of79th SAB destroyed two enemy IFVs during nighttime attempt by occupiers to attack. VIDEO

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 145,060 people (+620 per day), 3,334 tanks, 2,345 artillery systems, 6,569 armored vehicles 01

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

Author: 

Russian Army (9110) Armed Forces HQ (4065) liquidation (2407) elimination (5088) arms (859)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 