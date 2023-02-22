ENG
Night explosions in Mariupol: Warehouse of BK occupants and base of Ruscists were destroyed

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, there is a hit at the ammunition warehouse and the base of the occupiers at night.

This was announced by the Mariupol City Hall, Censor.NET reports.

"Regarding the night explosions in Mariupol. There is confirmation that the BC warehouse of the occupiers was destroyed in the area of the airport (Central district)," the message says.

At the same time, the mayor's adviser Petro Andriushchenko said that there were at least 12 explosions. Two lesions were recorded.

"It has been confirmed that the BK warehouse at Mariupol Airport was hit with an excellent detonation response. The hit to the base of the occupiers on the territory of Stan 300 MMK named after Ilich (Kalmiusky district) was recorded," he added.

Mariupol
