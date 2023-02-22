Johnson - to Biden: USA and Britain should provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on US President Joe Biden to provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

In his opinion, the provision of military aid to Ukraine "will be of decisive importance for the security of the West."

"If we cannot expel Putin from Ukraine, if the Ukrainians lose, then the threat to the entire Euro-Atlantic security zone, to the United States, will be even greater," Johnson said.

He stated that US President Joe Biden should provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets and called on Britain to do the same.

If the planes had been sent a year ago, he said, "we would have been much closer" to ending the war.

The ex-prime minister also called on countries to provide Ukraine with more tanks, aircraft and long-range artillery.

