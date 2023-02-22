Russians tried to break through near Kreminna, but their offensive was stifled, - RMA
Russian invaders tried to break through in the Luhansk region, but Ukrainian defenders repelled the attack.
The head of the RMA, Serhii Haidai, told about this, Censor.NET reports.
"Yesterday near Kreminnaya, the enemy tried to make a breakthrough. A company of infantry and a company of tanks of the occupiers went forward. The battle was very difficult - our guys destroyed several tanks of the Russians. Their offensive was choked. The situation there stabilized," he noted.
According to Gaidai, the occupiers were evacuating the killed and wounded in the Swativ direction yesterday, as they also suffered significant losses during attempts to break through the day before.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password