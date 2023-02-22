Russians are shelling Kharkiv, hit was recorded in Kyiv region. 2 people were injured (updated)

Russian invaders are shelling Kharkiv, the townspeople are being urged to stay in shelters.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

"Residents of Kharkiv and the region, the occupiers are striking again," said Oleh Synehubov, head of RMA.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov also confirmed the information about the shelling.

"Several explosions have already been heard in the city. Rocket launches from Russian territory are possible. Be careful," he added.

"According to preliminary data, "arrivals" were recorded in the Kharkiv district of Kyiv. Infrastructural objects are under the sights of the occupiers. According to the Regional Center of Emergency Medical Assistance, two people were injured. They are in a light condition and are being helped by specialists," the head of the RMA noted later.

