Walesa on Biden’s speech in Poland: "Big chess game that can be looked at in different ways"

US President Joe Biden’s speech in Warsaw is part of a "big chess game that can be viewed in different ways."

This was stated by former President of Poland, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Lech Walesa, Censor.NET reports with reference to TSN.

"It was nice, neat. A nice speech, but it's a big chess game, so you can look at it in different ways," Walesa assessed Biden's speech.

He also noted that the American president "surprised us that he went to Kyiv, which was a bold and dangerous step."

"I even had to tell him to respect his health, because he really is an extremely necessary president for our time. He has a big role to play," Walesa said.

The ex-president of Poland, Lech Walesa, also expressed his opinion on what the West should do to defeat Russia, which, led by Putin, unleashed a brutal war against Ukraine.

"We can finally deal with Russia. Methods of struggle? However, I would suggest turning on the radio stations so that the message goes to Russia and explain to them that they (Russians) will also die when they are taken into the army, that they have a bad system," he explained.