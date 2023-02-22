More than 16,000 Ukrainian children abducted by Russian Federation have already been identified - Children’s Rights Commissioner, Herasimchuk

So far, 16,226 children abducted by Russia from the occupied territories of Ukraine have been identified.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for children's rights, Daria Herasimchuk, during a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian community in New York.

At the same time, she noted that the real number of children forcibly taken to the Russian Federation reaches hundreds of thousands. Only 307 children were returned.

According to her, it has been established that 461 children were killed by Russian troops and 920 were wounded.

In addition, Herasymchuk reported that there are no data from the occupied territories, and new mass graves are being opened as the liberation progresses.

In general, she noted, all the more than 7.5 million children living in Ukraine at the time of the full-scale invasion were affected in one way or another.

