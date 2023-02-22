ENG
In Mariupol, "arrival" was recorded to occupiers’ BK, - city hall

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the BK of the occupiers was struck in the area of the seaport.

This was reported by the City Hall, Censor.NET informs.

"Right now, the arrival was directed at occupiers' BK in the area of the seaport. The good news continues," the message says.

