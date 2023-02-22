In Mariupol, "arrival" was recorded to occupiers’ BK, - city hall
In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the BK of the occupiers was struck in the area of the seaport.
This was reported by the City Hall, Censor.NET informs.
"Right now, the arrival was directed at occupiers' BK in the area of the seaport. The good news continues," the message says.
