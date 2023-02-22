Wang Yi expects to reach new agreements after negotiations with Lavrov: China and Russian Federation "open potential for multifaceted cooperation"

China’s chief diplomat Wang Yi met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax.

"I am ready to exchange views with you, my dear friend, on issues of mutual interest, and I am waiting for new agreements to be reached," he told Lavrov.

According to him, Sino-Russian relations maintain a high dynamic of development.

"China and Russia always maintain strategic determination, firmly and confidently move in the direction of the formation of a multipolar world. ... We are always committed to multipolarity, firmly oppose unilateral actions, as well as hegemony. And we are always firmly looking for a way to develop our countries in accordance with national characteristics, as well as to protect sovereignty, security, interests of our development," said the chief diplomat of the People's Republic of China.

He also noted that the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation "constantly reveal the potential for multifaceted cooperation."

At the same time, Wang Yi added, the People's Republic of China, with its development and the path of Chinese modernization, will open new horizons for the development of cooperation not only with Russia but also with all countries of the world.

Instead, the head of the foreign ministry of the occupying country stated that the relations between China and the Russian Federation are "developing confidently and dynamically".

