China will not supply weapons to Russia for war against Ukraine, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People’s Republic of China

China’s foreign ministry said the country is not considering supplying Russia with weapons for use in its war against Ukraine, accusing the United States and NATO of spreading falsehoods about Beijing’s potential role in the war.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net, this was stated by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, Wang Wenbin.

"The United States and other NATO countries are now constantly spreading information that China can supply weapons to Russia, which is a trick that was used and exposed at the beginning of the Ukrainian crisis," he said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also said that China calls on NATO to "stop plaguing China with unsubstantiated speculations about Ukraine, abandon the old Cold War mentality of a zero-sum game and opposing blocs, and stop the fomenting confrontation."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry representative accused the US and other NATO countries of being "the biggest source of weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine."

