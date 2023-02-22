Russia’s new offensive began in February and has 4-5 directions, - Defence Intelligence

The activation of the occupying forces began at the beginning of February

As Censor.NET informs with reference to the Telegram of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, stated this in a comment to the Associated Press agency.

He noted that Putin wants to preserve the regime, his life, his power and the power of those people who surround him.

After leaving Kherson, the Russians regrouped, which took 2 months.

Skibitsky noted that real offensive actions by the Russian Federation began at the beginning of February, and there are at least 4-5 directions where active hostilities began.

Read more: Russia has used approximately 660 Shahed drones and is waiting for new delivery, - Skibitsky

"You can expect anything, including missile strikes and other provocative actions, but the Ukrainian defense forces are ready for this. And a lot will depend on how the next months will go," Skibitsky emphasized.

According to the representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kupyansk of the Kharkiv region, Lyman, Bakhmut, Mariinka, Avdiivka, and Vuhledar of the Donetsk region are currently the main targets of Russia. Skibitsky noted that despite intense fighting on these areas of the front, Russia's successes are insignificant and testify to the exhaustion of its forces.

Read more: Russia has used approximately 660 Shahed drones and is waiting for new delivery, - Skibitsky