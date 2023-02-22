ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6648 visitors online
News War
87 405 257

Terrorist Prigozhin showed dozens of corpses of "Wagnerians" who were destroyed by AFU in one day. PHOTOS

The founder of the Russian PMC "Wagner" Yevgeny Prigozhin complains about the lack of ammunition. WARNING! The news contains footage not recommended for viewing by minors, pregnant women and people with a weak psyche!

This is reported by Censor.NET.

According to Prigozhin, shells were not given, and they are not given.

Terrorist Prigozhin showed dozens of corpses of Wagnerians who were destroyed by AFU in one day 01

"It is now 10 am, February 22. No steps have been taken to issue ammunition. What is the problem, I explain. I am posting a photo. This is one of the gathering places of the dead. These are the guys who died yesterday due to shell starvation. There should have been 5 times less," he said.

Read more: Crimeans are increasingly being encouraged to join Wagner PMC

Author: 

Russian Army (9110) Russia (11804) losses (2024) Wagner PMC (269) Prigozhyn Evgen (118)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 