Terrorist Prigozhin showed dozens of corpses of "Wagnerians" who were destroyed by AFU in one day. PHOTOS
The founder of the Russian PMC "Wagner" Yevgeny Prigozhin complains about the lack of ammunition. WARNING! The news contains footage not recommended for viewing by minors, pregnant women and people with a weak psyche!
This is reported by Censor.NET.
According to Prigozhin, shells were not given, and they are not given.
"It is now 10 am, February 22. No steps have been taken to issue ammunition. What is the problem, I explain. I am posting a photo. This is one of the gathering places of the dead. These are the guys who died yesterday due to shell starvation. There should have been 5 times less," he said.
