Duda and Sandu met in Warsaw. They talked about aggression of Russian Federation

President of Poland Andrzej Duda met with President of Moldova Maya Sandu in Warsaw.

This was reported by the office of the Polish leader, Censor.NET informs.

Security issues became the main topic of the presidents' talks.

Duda noted that Poland supports Moldova's efforts to join the European and transatlantic community.

The leaders also raised the issue of Russia's aggression.

