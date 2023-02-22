Putin’s speech shows that Russia is not interested in peace - Estonian President, Karis
The President of Estonia, Alar Karis, believes that Putin’s message to the Federal Assembly is proof that the goals of the Russian Federation are unchanged, they are ready to continue the war.
He announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.
"If anyone thought that Russia was interested in peace in the near future, think again. Today's speech made it clear that Moscow's goals are unchanged, they are ready for a long and hostile confrontation with the West and will not tolerate internal dissent. Stalin must have been smiling in his grave," the Estonian leader said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password