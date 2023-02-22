Freuding, General of Bundeswehr: Defense of Armed Forces is in difficult phase, Russian Federation is learning. Western tanks will help Ukraine

Bundeswehr Brigadier General Christian Freuding stated that the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is currently in a difficult phase.

He said this in an interview with the dpa agency, Censor.NET informs with reference to Liga.net.

According to him, the defense of Ukrainians is in a difficult phase, as the military leadership of the Russian Federation shows the ability to learn.

He noted that Ukraine cannot now replenish its units with only volunteers and recruits reservists of various ranks.

"This indicates that they are under pressure now," Freuding said.

The general emphasized that Western tanks and armored vehicles will help the Armed Forces of Ukraine to create a local advantage at the front and achieve success both in defense and attack.

"On the other hand, a wide advance is difficult. The front line is 1,200 kilometers long. However, the Ukrainians have proven that they can be very skilled tactically," the military commander said.