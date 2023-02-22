ENG
Spain plans to send 6 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, - Ministry of Defense

танк,іспанія,leopard

Spain plans to send six Leopard 2 A4 tanks to Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian, this was stated by Defense Minister Margarita Robles.

According to her, this number may increase over time.

Last month, Robles said Spain was open to sending German-made Leopard tanks and would act in coordination with its Western allies after Germany agreed to send the tanks and said NATO allies could do the same.

According to Felix Arteaga, a security and defense researcher at the Elcano think tank, Spain has 108 2A4 tanks. This is an old standard model for many European countries, and Ukrainian tankers can undergo standard training on them.

Spain (140) aid (2371) tank (1081)
