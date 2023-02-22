Zelensky signed laws on preferential import of drones and thermal imagers

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, signed laws on exemption from VAT and import duties of copters, thermal imagers, collimators, walkie-talkies and night vision devices.

This was reported by the first deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Tax and Customs Policy Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

"The President signed our draft laws #8360/8361-d on the exemption from VAT and import duties of opters, thermal imagers, collimators, walkie-talkies, and night vision devices," he wrote.

The People's Deputy also reminded that there will be such an opportunity for express shipments as well.

"The laws enter into force on the day following their publication. That is, they will become operational in a couple of days," the parliamentarian added.

As reported, on February 6, the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft laws No. 8360 and No. 8361-d on the exemption from VAT and customs duties on the import of copters, thermal imagers, collimators, walkie-talkies and night vision devices. On February 13, they were handed over to the president for signature.

Read more: Fedorov on "Army of Drones" for Ukrainian Armed Forces: "Almost 1900 birds worth UAH 3.7 billion have already been contracted". VIDEO