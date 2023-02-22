Trukhin pleaded guilty: he will transfer 6 million to Armed Forces and is ready to issue mandate

People’s deputy Oleksandr Trukhin, who is suspected of trying to bribe a police officer in a traffic accident case, made a deal with the prosecutor.

This is reported by Transparency International Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

Today, Trukhin came to the session of the High Anti-Corruption Court. During the meeting, it became known that the deputy signed a plea agreement with the SAP prosecutor.

He undertook to personally transfer UAH 6 million to the United24 "Army of Drones" project in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine within 30 days.

Trukhin also agreed with the prosecutor on his punishment - 4,000 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens, i.e. 68,000 hryvnias.

For his part, Trukhin's defender noted that the people's deputy will resign his powers as a people's deputy.

Read more: NABU and SAPO announced ex-chairman of National Bank Shevchenko on international wanted list, - ACC

We will remind you that the accident involving the car of Oleksandr Trukhin, People's Deputy of the Servant of the People party, occurred on August 23, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. on the Boryspil highway near Kyiv. According to the media, Trukhin, driving an Audi, did not maintain a safe distance and drove into a Ford car at high speed, which in turn rammed a Daewoo car.

According to witnesses, Trukhin had signs of alcohol intoxication, but there is no official confirmation of this. The National Police confirmed the fact of the accident, but did not name the participants. Later, more than 30 media first posted and then deleted the information that the people's deputy was involved in an accident.

On September 7, the "servant of the people" Trukhin commented on the road accident and said: "I do not consider myself guilty. I was not drunk."

On February 1, 2022, journalists published videos from police cameras. The footage shows that Trukhin tried to leave the scene of the accident. He climbed over the fence and went into the forest. And when the police did not let him go, he tried to bribe them. The deputy said that he had a bag with 150 thousand in it, but offered this money for the opportunity to leave the scene of the accident. In the video, Trukhin addresses the policeman with the words "let me quietly go to the forest", and then promises to "talk" with the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Denys Monastyrskyi.

On February 2, Trukhin was expelled from the Servant of the People party. He said that "in a state of shock, he spoke a lot of nonsense" and that he was "ashamed", and also declared his readiness to submit a mandate.

On September 7, NABU and SAPO reported to People's Deputy of Ukraine Oleksandr Trukhin about the suspicion of an attempt to bribe police officers after a road accident in 2021.