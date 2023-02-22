Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez will visit Kyiv on February 22, - mass media

According to La Razon, the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, will visit Kyiv on February 22.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to ZN.ua.

"This is a trip under conditions of strict secrecy, which for security reasons was not included in the official agenda," the article says. "The visit to Kyiv falls under Spain's obligations to its allies and emphasizes disagreement with Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine."

The last time Sanchez was in Kyiv was in April of last year. Then they, together with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, met with President Volodymyr Zelensky, after which the Spanish politician announced the largest arms supply at that time.

It will be recalled that today the Minister of Defense of Spain, Margarita Robles, announced the provision of six Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine.

