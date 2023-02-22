It is necessary to support Ukraine for victory, and then prevent history from repeating itself - Stoltenberg

It cannot be allowed that Russia continues to destroy European security.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Sky News, this was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

He emphasized that a year after the invasion, Putin is not preparing for peace, but "is preparing for a new war."

Stoltenberg called on allies to give Ukraine the support it needs to win and then ensure history does not repeat itself.

"We have seen the Russian model of aggression for many years," he said, mentioning Georgia, Crimea and Donbas.

"We cannot allow Russia to continue destroying European security. We must break this cycle of Russian aggression," Stoltenberg said.

The Secretary General of the Alliance emphasized that the NATO Allies will protect every inch of the Allies' territory.

"Your visit to Kyiv sent a clear message of unwavering support for Ukraine," he told Biden.