In Kharkiv region, 29 settlements remain occupied, there is no connection with them, - Synegubov

There is no connection with the still occupied settlements of the Kharkiv region, it is not known exactly how many residents are left there.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubiv on the air of the national marathon "Edyny Novyny".

"29 settlements remain temporarily occupied by us, there is no connection with them. There is no connection with these territories. There are few people left there, but they are there. But we are not able to bring humanitarian aid there. People have actually been without electricity for a year. The situation is quite difficult," Synehubiv said.

He recalled that during the entire year of the full-scale war, the Russians did not agree on a single "green corridor" in the Kharkiv region, and the evacuation took place only according to chaotic, situational agreements and taking into account the military situation.

As reported, the front line runs in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region. The troops of the Russian Federation do not stop shelling the civilian infrastructure. Less than 2% of the region's territory remains temporarily occupied.