Russians are conducting offensive actions in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, increasing number of soldiers, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on February 22, 2023.

The message states: "The three hundred and sixty-fourth day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The Russian Federation continues to wage full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. He concentrates his main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk directions, and increases the number of personnel.

During the day, the enemy launched 9 missile strikes, 4 of which hit the city of Kharkiv, and 10 air strikes. He carried out more than 20 attacks from rocket salvo systems. The threat of missile strikes remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine.

On the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes. The enemy continues to maintain a military presence near the state border of Ukraine, but no signs of the formation of his offensive groups have been detected.

The enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Mikhalchyna Sloboda, Chernihiv region; Koreniok, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Ryzhivka and Basivka of the Sumy region, as well as 15 districts of settlements in the Kharkiv region. Among them are Tymofiivka, Starytsa, Vovchansk, Budarky, Ambarne and Bolohivka.

An enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group was discovered in the Bolohivka area. As a result of the fire effect of units of the Defense Forces, the enemy retreated to the territory of the Russian Federation.

The enemy carried out several unsuccessful offensives in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions. He also made an attempt to infiltrate a sabotage and intelligence group in the Fiholivka area. He shelled the areas of Kamianka, Hranikyvka, Kotliarivka, and Berestove settlements of the Kharkiv region with artillery; Nevske, Kreminna, Kuzmyne, Dibrova, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Ivanivka and Yampolivka in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to attack the positions of our troops near the settlements of Orihovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Berkhivka, Yahidne and Bakhmut. The enemy is actively conducting aerial reconnaissance to adjust artillery fire. Areas of 18 settlements were shelled. Among them are Spirne, Vesele, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Berkhivka, Yahidne, Bakhmut and Ozarianivka.

In the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the occupiers launched an unsuccessful offensive near Novobakhmutivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Mariinka, and Prechystivka. Artillery shelling was carried out in about 20 areas of populated areas. In particular, these are Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the areas of Vremivka, Novosilka, and Novopil settlements of Donetsk region were hit by fire; Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodanilivka, Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region and Vyshchetarasivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the Kherson direction, the settlements of the Kherson region, located on the right bank of the Dnipro river, were damaged by the artillery fire of the Russian occupying forces. In particular, Novotiahinka, Antonivka and Chornobaivka.

The Russian occupiers are using the local infrastructure in the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region for their own purposes, in particular, for the purpose of their own enrichment. For example, at one of the service stations in the city of Tokmak, the invaders not only service their military equipment, but also disassemble cars stolen from the local population into spare parts for further sale.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 10 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. And units of missile troops and artillery during the day hit 2 areas of concentration of enemy manpower."