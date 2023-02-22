EU ambassadors could not agree on tenth package of sanctions against Russian Federation

Since the ambassadors of the EU countries could not agree on the tenth package of sanctions against Russia, the negotiations will continue tomorrow.

This was reported by Rikard Jozvyak, the editor of Radio Liberty in Europe, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, there is no agreement among EU ambassadors on the 10th package of sanctions against Russia. Negotiations will continue tomorrow, worryingly close to the deadline of February 24," he tweeted.

Jozviak also reminded that Hungary previously wanted to remove 9 Russian oligarchs from the list of sanctions.

"Hungary backed down. At first, they talked about 9 people, then about 4, yesterday about 2, today - an agreement about 0. But the extension is only for 6 months, not 9 or 12 months, as requested by many other EU member states," he added journalist.

Earlier it was reported that the European Union intends to adopt the tenth package of sanctions before the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. As stated by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in the tenth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, it is proposed, in particular, to introduce export controls on 47 electronic components that can be used in weapons systems, including drones, missiles, and helicopters.

According to Politico, four Russian banks, including Alfa Bank, and about 130 individuals and legal entities, including military personnel, officials, and journalists of Russian state media, may be included in the tenth package of EU sanctions.