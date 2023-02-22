In February, Gazprom increased gas supply through Ukrainian gas pipelines by 72%

In February 2023, the supply of Russian gas through Ukraine increased by 72% compared to the figures at the end of January. At the same time, one of the two entry points to the GTS of Ukraine is still used for resource transit.

Russia's Gazprom on Wednesday, February 22, increased the transit of "blue fuel" through the gas transport system of Ukraine to European countries, updating the maximum since the beginning of January 2023.

Thus, Ukraine accepted an application from the Russian side for gas transit for Wednesday in the amount of 42.2 million cubic meters. The day before, the volumes amounted to 40.3 million cubic meters, the day before that - 39.2 million cubic meters. As a result, in February, the supply of Russian gas through Ukraine increased by 72% compared to the end of January. Thus, the Russian gas monopolist is restoring the figures for 2022, which were fixed back in March.

It is also noted that the volumes of gas transit have even approached the technical maximum of pumping. However, for the transportation of "blue fuel", as before, only one of the two entry points to the GTS of Ukraine is used — the Suja station, through which Russia supplies gas to China.

"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the Suja hydroelectric power plant - 42.1 million cubic meters as of February 22. The application for the Sokhranivka GTS was rejected," the publication said.

At the same time, according to the current contract between Naftogaz and Gazprom, the "pump or pay" formula operates, according to which the Russian company must pump 40 billion cubic meters of gas per year, or approximately 109 million cubic meters per day, through Ukraine's GTS.