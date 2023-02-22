Washington does not know Putin’s true intentions, but it is unlikely to be in his interests to start nuclear arms race - Pentagon

Russian President Vladimir Putin has left it open for Russia to return to the New START Strategic Arms Reduction and Limitation Treaty, saying the Kremlin is suspending its participation in the deal, not withdrawing from it.

This was stated by US Deputy Secretary of Defense for Political Affairs Colin Kohl in an interview with the Voice of America Ukrainian service, Censor.NET informs.

"I think he chose that phrase on purpose, I think he probably doesn't think it's in Russia's best interest, given that the country is going broke, to engage in a full-scale nuclear arms race with the United States, as we've seen under during the Cold War".

Kohl stressed that Washington does not know Putin's true intentions, but "from the point of view of the US government, even at the height of the Cold War, it was important for us to negotiate strategic stability with the Soviet Union."

"The same applies to Russia today, we have a special responsibility as the world's two largest nuclear powers to not allow our nuclear arsenals to get out of control and never to use them in conflict," Kohl added, explaining that in the view of the presidential administration Joe Biden's New START arms reduction agreement is in the interests of the United States. "So we will continue to explore whether we can get back to that conversation," the senior official said.

It will be recalled that on February 21, during a speech before the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is "suspending" its participation in the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty and is preparing to conduct nuclear weapons tests.

The very next day, the State Duma of Russia unanimously adopted a law suspending the Russian Federation's participation in the Treaty on Strategic Offensive.